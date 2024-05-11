Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

