The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 10,262,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

