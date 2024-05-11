Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. 1,980,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.