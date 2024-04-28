Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

FSBC stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

