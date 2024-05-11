Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,947. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

