The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

CFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

