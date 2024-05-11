Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCLGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 195.25% and a negative net margin of 425.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.99) earnings per share. Local Bounti updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Stock Down 1.7 %

Local Bounti stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 3,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

