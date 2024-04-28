Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$127.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.23.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at C$111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$77.00 and a 12 month high of C$118.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$104.39. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

