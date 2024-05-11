Roth Mkm Increases Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $43.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLBD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.58.

BLBD traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 1,096,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock worth $135,385,519. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

