Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 78.43% and a negative return on equity of 120.24%. Research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

