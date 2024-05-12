Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target at $71.71

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

