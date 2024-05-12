Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $42.25

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

CLS stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

