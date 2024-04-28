Roth Mkm Trims Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price to $6.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $586.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,627,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

