Roth Mkm Trims Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Target Price to $6.00

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $586.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.