Head-To-Head Analysis: Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 114.09% -24.63% -4.13% KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $940.92 million 3.00 $1.27 billion $25.24 2.36 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.23 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.40

This table compares Cogent Communications and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Communications and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $75.57, suggesting a potential upside of 26.82%. KORE Group has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 281.08%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats KORE Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.