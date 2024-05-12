West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.25.
WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
