Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COGT. Citigroup raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

