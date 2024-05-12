CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $428.33 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $293.69 and a 52-week high of $432.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.73 and its 200-day moving average is $351.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

