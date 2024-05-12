Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$17.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2698892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

