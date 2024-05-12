Barclays Lowers Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $295.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $300.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.78.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $351.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.03 and its 200 day moving average is $312.13. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,839,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

