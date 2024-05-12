Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) vs. Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head to Head Comparison

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Photronics and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arteris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.39%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.33%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Photronics.

This table compares Photronics and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69% Arteris -69.70% -198.35% -35.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $892.08 million 2.05 $125.49 million $2.23 12.97 Arteris $53.67 million 5.93 -$36.87 million ($1.03) -8.03

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Photronics beats Arteris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

