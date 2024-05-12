Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

