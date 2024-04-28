BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.