Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

