Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Sow Good Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Sow Good stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 73,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.99. Sow Good has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

