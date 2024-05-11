Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

