Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YELP. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Yelp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 1,997,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,119. Yelp has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.