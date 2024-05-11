Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.
Papa John’s International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00.
Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
