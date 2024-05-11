QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QCOM traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,699,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $184.31.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

