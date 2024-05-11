Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 321,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 183,739 shares.The stock last traded at $263.11 and had previously closed at $262.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.04.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.