Pettee Investors Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 64,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,872,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $167.36. The company has a market cap of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

