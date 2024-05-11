JMP Securities Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $468.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $471.00 to $468.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.84.

ARGX traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.63. The company had a trading volume of 369,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,647. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.32.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

