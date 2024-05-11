PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 608,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,922,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.79. 4,201,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,206. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

