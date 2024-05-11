Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.24. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 523,776 shares.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
