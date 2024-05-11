Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.24. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 523,776 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,905,000 after buying an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $74,520,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.