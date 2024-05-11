Pettee Investors Inc. Has $443,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

KO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 8,361,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,768,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

