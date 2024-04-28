WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth $128,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WW opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. WW International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

