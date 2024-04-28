U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.