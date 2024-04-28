U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
USEG stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
