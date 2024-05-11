Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By Roth Capital

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 229,964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

