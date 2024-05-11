Singular Research Reiterates Buy-Venture Rating for FSD Pharma (CVE:HUG)

Singular Research reiterated their buy-venture rating on shares of FSD Pharma (CVE:HUG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for FSD Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

FSD Pharma (CVE:HUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

