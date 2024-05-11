Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Vale by 1,422.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after buying an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

