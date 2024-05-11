Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

TRP opened at $38.62 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

