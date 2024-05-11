TD Securities Raises Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$16.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MAL opened at C$7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$454.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.67.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of C$223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.6755137 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

About Magellan Aerospace

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

