Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $975.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,044,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.