Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POW. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.70.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.61.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

