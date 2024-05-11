Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 2.3 %
CIDM opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
About Cinedigm
