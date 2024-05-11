V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of V2X in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for V2X’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. V2X has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. V2X’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

