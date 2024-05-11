Critical Survey: TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and TriSalus Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.20 million 8.43 -$19.92 million ($1.08) -2.07 TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million 14.21 -$59.04 million N/A N/A

InspireMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InspireMD and TriSalus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

InspireMD presently has a consensus target price of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 117.01%. TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.77%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -320.97% -55.71% -46.53% TriSalus Life Sciences N/A N/A -166.18%

Volatility and Risk

InspireMD has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

