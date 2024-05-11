Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.24%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

TSE:TRP opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$56.37.

In other TC Energy news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Also, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,098.75. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.56%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

