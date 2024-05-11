Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $69.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

