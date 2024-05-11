Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lowered by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novanta has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Novanta by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,517,000 after buying an additional 70,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 92,243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Novanta by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $25,374,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

