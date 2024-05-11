Desjardins Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$205.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$208.80.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$178.25 on Wednesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$101.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$192.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$155.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

